Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,010 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $32,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

PXD stock opened at $217.80 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

