Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 1,080 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,533,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.