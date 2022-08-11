Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases 323 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

META traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.14. 479,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,845,500. The firm has a market cap of $478.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.55 and its 200 day moving average is $181.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

