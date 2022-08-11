Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Pixelworks stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. 18,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,170. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 165.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

