Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $142.37

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.37 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 149.02 ($1.80). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.76), with a volume of 458,696 shares.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £491.03 million and a P/E ratio of 510.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

In other Polar Capital Global Financials Trust news, insider Robert Kyprianou purchased 5,804 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £8,009.52 ($9,678.01).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

