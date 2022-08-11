Polkadex Hits 1-Day Volume of $491,494.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00008237 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $14.69 million and approximately $491,494.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

