Polkadex (PDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $14.69 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00008237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $491,494.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

