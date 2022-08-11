Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.43

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.43 and traded as high as C$21.75. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$21.59, with a volume of 6,380 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBL. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.09. The company has a market cap of C$594.08 million and a PE ratio of 31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$113.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

