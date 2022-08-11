Polygon Reaches Market Cap of $7.48 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00003808 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.48 billion and approximately $457.51 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,588.47 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00130755 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036512 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00066598 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004361 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon (MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,303,935 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
