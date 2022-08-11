Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.90.

Porch Group Trading Up 20.5 %

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

