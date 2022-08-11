Portion Price Tops $0.0016 (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $758,647.87 and approximately $86.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,199.18 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067218 BTC.

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

