Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Potbelly Price Performance
Shares of PBPB opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
