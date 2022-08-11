Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of PBPB opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Potbelly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Potbelly by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

