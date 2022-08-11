PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.