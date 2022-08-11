Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,289 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises approximately 1.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.44% of Service Co. International worth $46,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,824. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

