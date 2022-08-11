Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $34.65 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.08% of IQVIA worth $34,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after buying an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after buying an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 2,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after buying an additional 302,324 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $242.19. 20,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

