Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $6.54 Million in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.10% of Tenable as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after buying an additional 203,388 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 308,646 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after purchasing an additional 585,424 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.63. 11,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,761. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,491. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

