Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $9.26 Million Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after acquiring an additional 571,282 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,304,000 after buying an additional 424,496 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in United States Steel by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,763,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $62,648,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 321,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,214. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

