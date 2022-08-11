Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 210,400 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210,400 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mosaic Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.33. 128,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

