Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 2,125 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $54,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

