Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 23,750 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Camping World were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 98,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Camping World by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 56,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camping World Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CWH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE CWH traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. 27,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,833. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.26%.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.