Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 39,300 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.98. 21,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,814. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.37 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

