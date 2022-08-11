Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 446,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,210,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,040. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

