President Energy (LON:PPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.20

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.01), with a volume of 776587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) price target on shares of President Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a market cap of £23.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82.

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.

