Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 3,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

