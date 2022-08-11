Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 3,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64.
PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
