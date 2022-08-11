Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prime Mining from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

