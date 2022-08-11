Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prime Mining from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Prime Mining Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.
About Prime Mining
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Mining (PRMNF)
