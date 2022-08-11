Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,537 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Raymond James worth $77,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 629,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $106.06 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

