Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $106.74 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $422.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

