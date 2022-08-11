Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $92.46 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 696,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,135 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $92,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

