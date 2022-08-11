Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $86,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,238,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $126.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average of $131.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

