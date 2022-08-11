Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENY. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $362,000.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 1,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $65.59.

