Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 543.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,916 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.26. 6,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,416. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $301.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,385. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

