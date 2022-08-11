ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.08

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 604082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

