ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target Lowered to €20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.53) to €8.70 ($8.88) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.20) to €13.60 ($13.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of PBSFY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

