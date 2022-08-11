Prosper Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Prosper has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $206,768.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00105466 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00025947 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000381 BTC.
Prosper Profile
PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.
Prosper Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars.
