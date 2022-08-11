Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,890. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.