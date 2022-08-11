Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

PRU stock opened at GBX 997 ($12.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,440.58. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 995.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,055.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

