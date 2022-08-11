Prudential (LON:PRU) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,663.64 ($20.10).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

PRU stock opened at GBX 994.20 ($12.01) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 995.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.58. The company has a market capitalization of £27.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,436.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.