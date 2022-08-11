Prudential’s (PRU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) price target on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,663.64 ($20.10).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 994.20 ($12.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,440.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 995.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,055.58. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.11%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

