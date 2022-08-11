PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $298,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

