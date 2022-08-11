Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.08 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

