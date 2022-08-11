Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PetIQ in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for PetIQ’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

PetIQ Stock Down 16.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

PetIQ stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,554. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,400 shares of company stock worth $158,982. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetIQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 244,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 96,083 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Stories

