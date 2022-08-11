Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myovant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MYOV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.76 million.

Insider Activity at Myovant Sciences

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $133,358. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.