Q2 (QTWO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Q2 (NYSE: QTWO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Q2 Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $46.29 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Q2 Holdings Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cota Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 379,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.