Q2 (QTWO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Q2 (NYSE: QTWO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/8/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2022 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Q2 Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of QTWO opened at $46.29 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
