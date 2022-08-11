Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for QualTek Services Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:QTEK)

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for QualTek Services in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for QualTek Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QualTek Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million.

QualTek Services Trading Down 7.5 %

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on QualTek Services to $7.00 and set an “underperforrm” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ QTEK opened at $1.35 on Thursday. QualTek Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QualTek Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter worth about $4,409,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter worth about $953,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QualTek Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

About QualTek Services

(Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.