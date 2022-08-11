Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Shares of PLNT opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $61.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $78,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

