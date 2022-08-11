Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

NYSE H opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,801,000 after purchasing an additional 266,712 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $124,775.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,634.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,228,609. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

