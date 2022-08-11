Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reduced by Analyst

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.5 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

EQR opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

