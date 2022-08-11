Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Perdoceo Education Co. Boosted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perdoceo Education in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRDO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 466,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 186,620 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

