Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.5-125.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.03 million. Qualys also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.55 EPS.

Qualys Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $145.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,566. Qualys has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Qualys

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $205,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $5,580,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $453,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.