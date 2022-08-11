Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.5-125.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.03 million. Qualys also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.55 EPS.
Qualys Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ QLYS traded down $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $145.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,566. Qualys has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.69.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $205,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $5,580,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $453,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
