Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $325.88

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.88 ($3.94) and traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.20). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.20), with a volume of 3,961 shares changing hands.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 326.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 350.66. The company has a market cap of £159.96 million and a P/E ratio of 3,090.91.

Quartix Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Quartix Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

About Quartix Technologies

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

